Spread the love! ❤️ Cut out the Hate! 💔 Don’t try this at home 😷 I’m a professional As a member of the Asian American community I stand behind Asians around the world who are experiencing racism in the wake of the Coronavirus, and hatred and violence are only encouraged when people in positions of power refer to it as the "Chinese Virus." Let's call it what it is, a global pandemic, and let's unify in support of our @phenomenal Asian community when others in leadership are unwilling to do so. Be kind, wash your hands, and stay strong.