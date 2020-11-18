Como ya sabemos, The Avalanches está por lanzar un nuevo álbum de estudio titulado We Will Always Love You y para nuestra sorpresa, hoy ya fue revelado el tracklist completo.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el dúo compartió la lista de canciones que conformarán su nuevo disco, prometiendo colaboraciones con grandes artistas como Karen O, MGMT, Johnny Marr, Perry Farrell, Kurt Vile, Mick Jones y más.

En total son 25 las canciones que contendrá We Will Always Love You. Y de estas, ya previamente habíamos podido escuchar algunas como la colaboración con Rivers Cuomo “Running Red Lights”, “Wherever You Go” con Jamie xx y Neneh Cherry y el track que le da título álbum que cuenta con la participación de Blood Orange.

We Will Always Love You de The Avalanches se tiene programado vea luz el próximo 11 de diciembre a través de Astralwerks. Este marca el regreso de la banda a cuatro años del lanzamiento de su disco Wildflower.

Pre-ordénalo ya dando click aquí.

Tracklist We Will Always Love You:

1. Ghost Story (feat. Orono)

2. Song For Barbara Payton

3. We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)

4. The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr)

5. Solitary Ceremonies

6. Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)

7. Ghost Story Pt 2 (feat. Leon Bridges & Orono)

8. Reflecting Light (feat. Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan)

9. Carrier Waves

10. Oh The Sunn! (feat. Perry Farrell)

11. We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)

12. Star Song.IMG

13. Until Daylight Comes (feat. Tricky)

14. Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO)

15. Music Makes Me High

16. Pink Champagne

17. Take Care In Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great)

18. Overcome

19. Gold Sky (feat. Kurt Vile)

20. Always Black (feat. Pink Siifu)

21. Dial D For Devotion (feat. Karen O)

22. Running Red Lights (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu)

23. Born To Lose

24. Music Is The Light (feat. Cornelius & Kelly Moran)

25. Weightless

Foto de portada: Prensa.