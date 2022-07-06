Para celebrar el 50 aniversario del legendario tour de los Rolling Stones también conocido como “The Stones Turing Party” la galería San Francisco Art Exchenge muestra el trabajo de Jim Marshall.
Jim Marshall es el legendario fotógrafo que marco una era en la forma de retratar los músicos de aquellos años. “The Stones Turing Party” es considerada la gira que consolida a los Rolling Stones como la gran banda que es ahora.
|“Jim Marshall famously photographed the Rolling Stones 1972 American Tour on special assignment for LIFE Magazine. He joined the Stones that year both before they embarked, while they were at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles putting the finishing touches on Exile on Main Street, and then again during the West Coast leg, as they kicked off this blockbuster US tour”
Para la celebración de este 50 aniversario la editorial Chronicle Books reedita The Rolling Stones 1972 50th Anniversary Edition de Jim Marshall con nuevas piezas del archivo de Jim. Descubre estas fotos en San Francisco Art Exchange 458 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102. No olvides que puedes adquirir las fotos directamente de su web https://sfae.com/
© Jim Marshall Photography LLC
© Jim Marshall Photography LLC
© Jim Marshall Photography LLC