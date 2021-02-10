La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ha anunciado las listas de finalistas de nueve categorías de los Oscars 2021, en las que figuran Celeste y Trent Reznor.

En la categoría de Best Original Song, Monáe compite por su canción “Turntables”, la cual aparece en el documental All In: The Fight For Democracy. Además de que en la misma categoría se incluyó a Celeste con “Hear My Voice” de The Trial Of The Chicago 7 y H.E.R. con “Fight For You”, canción que realizó para Judas and the Black Messiah.

Otros artistas que también figuran en la shortlist de Best Original Song de los Oscars 2021 son Sacha Baron Cohen, Will Ferrell and My Marianne, Mary J. Bilge, Charlie Puth, Christina Aguilera, John Legend y más.

En cuanto a Best Original Score, Trent Reznor se llevó dos menciones por su trabajo junto con Atticus Ross para Mank y para la nueva película de Pixar, Soul. Así como también aparece el aclamado compositor Ludwig Göransson por su contribución para Tenet, el último filme de Christopher Nolan.

Documentary Feature, International Feature Film y Visual Effects son otras de las categorías cuyas shortlists fueron reveladas. Todas las puedes ya checar a través del sitio oficial de La Academia.

Hasta el momento la ceremonia presencial de los Oscars 2021 sigue de pie, teniendo como fecha el próximo 25 de abril. Mientras que se espera que los nominados sean anunciados el 15 de marzo.

Shortlist Best Original Song:

Janelle Monáe – ‘Turntables’ from All In: The Fight for Democracy

Mary J. Blige – ‘See What You’ve Done’ from Belly of the Beast

Sacha Baron Cohen – ‘Wuhan Flu’ from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Will Ferrell and My Marianne – Husavik’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

John Legend – ‘Never Break’ from Giving Voice

Forest Whitaker & Anika Noni Rose – ‘Make It Work’ from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ from Judas and the Black Messiah

Laura Pausini – ‘lo Sì (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Emile Mosseri and Han Ye-ri – ‘Rain Song’ from Minari

Robert Glasper – ‘Show Me Your Soul’ from Mr. Soul!

Christina Aguilera – ‘Loyal Brave True’ from Mulan

Charlie Puth – ‘Free’ from The One and Only Ivan

Leslie Odom Jr. – ‘Speak Now’ from One Night in Miami…

Abraham Marder – ‘Green’ from Sound of Metal

Celeste – ‘Hear My Voice’ from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Shortlist Best Original Score:

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Fotos de portada vía Instagram Celeste / NIN.