HBO max llegará muy pronto a Latinoamérica, el nuevo servicio de streaming propiedad de Warner Bros. ha compartido la lista completa de series y películas que estarán disponibles a partir de junio.

Warner Bros. puso en marcha este proyecto hace algunos meses, inicialmente solo estuvo disponible en el territorio de Estados Unidos pero la noticia de esta plataforma le dio la vuelta al mundo y se empezó a elaborar una estrategia para que llegara a mas países.

Con el tema de la pandemia las cosas no han sido nada sencillas para la productora, quien tiene varios estrenos pausados ya que no hay forma de estrenarlos en el cine; lo que impulso aún más la idea de crear este servicio para que al menos de esta manera las películas pudieran ser proyectadas.

Esto trajo consigo una gran discusión entre varios directores y los directivos de Warner, ya que estos se rehusaban a que sus cintas fueran estrenada por este medio, ya que significaba que habría perdidas millonarias; sin embargo después de muchas discusiones tal parece que se llego a un acuerdo y con esto la llegada de HBO max a nuevos destinos, incluido nuestro país.

Sin más, aquí la lista de todas las producciones que estarán disponibles a partir del mes de junio:



DC comics

Joker (2019)

Shazam! (2019)

Aquaman (2018)

Wonder woman (2017)

Wonder woman 1984 (2021)

Suicide squad (2016)

Batman v superman: dawn of justice (2016)

The dark knight rises (2013)

Batman begins (2005)

Green lantern (2011)

The lego batman movie (2017)

Películas del universo animado de DC

Batman, Batman returns, Batman forever y Batman y robin.

El corte de Zack Snyder de Justice league (2021)

The lord of the rings

The lord of the rings: the fellowship of the ring (2001)

The lord of the rings: the two towers (2002)

The lord of the rings: return of the king (2003)

The hobbit: an unexpected journey (2012)

The hobbit: the desolation of smaug (2013)

The hobbit: the battle of the five armies (2014)

Wizarding world

Fantastic beasts: the crimes of grindelwald (2018)

Harry potter and the dealthy hallows part 2 (2011)

Harry potter and the dealthy hallows part 1 (2010)

Harry potter and the half-blood prince (2009)

Harry potter and the order of the phoenix (2007)

Harry potter and the goblet of fire (2005)

Harry potter and the prisoner of azkaban (2004)

Harry potter and the chamber of secrets (2002)

Harry potter and the philosopher’s stone (2001)

Originales de HBO

Game of thrones (2011-2019)

Westworld (2016)

Barry (2018)

True detective (2014)

Big little lies (2017-2019)

Sillicon valley (2014-2019)

Veep (2012-2019)

The wire (2002-2008)

The sopranos (1999-2007)

Chernobyl (2019)

The undoing (2020)

Succession (2018-2019)

Watchmen (2019)

Euphoria (2019)

Curb your enthusiasm (2000)

Especial de Friends (2021)

Tenet (2020)

The flight attendant (2020)

Gossip girl (2021)

Sex and the city (2021)

Otras cadenas

Rick y morty (2013)

Doctor Who (2005)

The fresh prince of bel-air (1990-1996)

Luther (2010-2019)

Doom patrol (2019)

The office (UK) (2001-2003)

South park (1997)

Friends (1994-2004)

The big bang theory (2007-2019)

Two and a half men (2003-2015)

Batwoman (2019)

Katy keene (2020)

Adventure time

Batman: the animated series

Clásicos

American pie (1999)

Fight club (1999)

Notting hill (1999)

The matrix (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

Great expectations (1998)

Good will hunting (1997)

One fine day (1996)

Babe (1995)

Braveheart (1995)

Home alone 2: lost in new york (1992)

Out of africa (1985)

Gremlins (1984)

Blade runner: the final cut (1982)

Friday the 13th (1980)

The shining (1980)

Apocalypse now (1979)

Piranha (1978)

Annie hall (1977)

2001: A space odyssey (1968)

Dr. Strangelove, or how i learned to stop worrying and love the bomb (1964)

Casablanca (1942)

Citizen kane (1941)

The wizard of oz (1939)

Saga police academy (1984-1994)

IT (2017)

Saga lethal weapon (1987-1998)

Saga die hard/La jungla de cristal (1988-2013)

Saga nightmare on elm street (1984-2010)

Saga alien (1979-1997)

Saga jaws/Tiburón (1975-1987)

Studio ghibli

El viaje de chihiro (2001)

Mi vecino totoro (1998)

La princesa monoke (1997)

El castillo en el cielo (1986)

La tumba de las luciérnagas (1988)

La colina de las amapolas (2011)

Crédito foto de portada: HBO max