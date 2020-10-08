Travis Scott se dejó llevar por la emoción en Twitter antes del último programa de radio .WAV y se puso caritativo con sus fans, ofreciendo reponer algunos objetos perdidos.

El rapero tweeteó sobre cómo debería almacenar los teléfonos porque no dejaba de romperlos de la emoción.

De buen humor, La Flame respondió a los fans que le twittearon sobre sus objetos perdidos. Pero para su sorpresa, el artista de UTOPIA dijo que reemplazaría unos AirPods, una sudadera ASTROWORLD Hoodie e incluso ofreció los zapatos que usó durante la gira.

Continuando con su espíritu caritativo, Travis señaló que la escuela había comenzado recientemente y que quería pagar la matrícula del primer semestre a cinco afortunados estudiantes de una universidad históricamente negra.

Compartió que sus padres fueron a HBCUs, con su madre llamando a la Universidad Estatal de Grambling de Louisiana su alma mater y su padre yendo a Prairie View A&M en Texas. Después Travis dijo a un estudiante de Morehouse College y otro de la Universidad Howard que quería ayudarlos.

AFTER THIS TWEET IMMA THROW MY PHONE. IM TURNT. FUCK I LOVE YALL SO MUCH. THIS SONG MAKE WE WANNA JUST RUN THREW A WALL AND PUKE !!!!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 5, 2020

Imma just stock up on new phones cause at this rate I’m just trippen. !!!!!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Listen to .wavradio trynna find where my brain went. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

I got u where I send u sum at https://t.co/Uwd3463Br3 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Imma save space for u at utopia don’t trip https://t.co/AyaLd0OVYh — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

That 4 sho. And I got a pair of the shoes I wore all tour u can have those tooo. https://t.co/XCBhfWgH0n — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

AND I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL !!! WHY NOT!!!!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

THAT ATTENDS AN HBCU https://t.co/5eQ6YXQMc5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

5 KIDS THAT ATTEND A HBCU

Send me ur schools ya heard !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

My mom went to Grambling and my dad went to PV. Wild — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro !!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world. https://t.co/VwWwr0SswO — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020