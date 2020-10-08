Lost your password?
Travis Scott se dejó llevar por la emoción en Twitter antes del último programa de radio .WAV y se puso caritativo con sus fans, ofreciendo reponer algunos objetos perdidos.

El rapero tweeteó sobre cómo debería almacenar los teléfonos porque no dejaba de romperlos de la emoción.

De buen humor, La Flame respondió a los fans que le twittearon sobre sus objetos perdidos. Pero para su sorpresa, el artista de UTOPIA dijo que reemplazaría unos AirPods, una sudadera ASTROWORLD Hoodie e incluso ofreció los zapatos que usó durante la gira.

Continuando con su espíritu caritativo, Travis señaló que la escuela había comenzado recientemente y que quería pagar la matrícula del primer semestre a cinco afortunados estudiantes de una universidad históricamente negra.

Compartió que sus padres fueron a HBCUs, con su madre llamando a la Universidad Estatal de Grambling de Louisiana su alma mater y su padre yendo a Prairie View A&M en Texas. Después Travis dijo a un estudiante de Morehouse College y otro de la Universidad Howard que quería ayudarlos.

 