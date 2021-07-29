A casi dos años de la muerte del multiinstrumentista y cantautor Neal Casal, un grupo de músicos se ha unido para rendirle tributo con un especial disco.

Titulado Highway butterfly: The songs of Neal Casal, el álbum incluirá un total de 41 covers realizados por diferentes artistas, entre los que se encuentra J Mascis, Bob Weir, Cass McCombs, Tim Heidecker, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Hiss Golden Messenger y más.

El tributo, además de llegar a todas las plataformas digitales, también será lanzado en un boxset edición especial el próximo 12 de noviembre a través de la Neal Casal Music Foundation y Royal Potato Family. Ya puedes pre-ordenarlo dando click aquí.

Todas las ganancias obtenidas por Highway butterfly: The songs of Neal Casal serán destinadas a la Neal Casal Music Foundation, la cual se encarga de proveer instrumentos y clases de música a estudiantes de escuelas estatales de Nueva Jersey y Nueva York.

Junto con el anuncio, se compartió un adelanto del álbum con el cover de “You don’t see me crying”, cortesía de Beachwood Sparks y Gospelbeach. Échale un vistazo a continuación y también te dejamos el tracklist completo.

01 Aaron Lee Tasjan : “Traveling After Dark”

02 Jaime Wyatt : “Need Shelter”

03 Beachwood Sparks / Gospelbeach: “You Don’t See Me Crying”

04 Marcus King / Eric Krasno : “No One Above You”

05 Fruit Bats : “Feathers for Bakersfield”

06 Billy Strings / Circles Around the Sun: “All the Luck in the World”

07 Dori Freeman / Teddy Thompson: “Sweeten the Distance”

08 Hiss Golden Messenger : “Time Down the Wind”

09 Johnathan Rice : “Me & Queen Sylvia”

10 Mapache: “Wisest of the Wise”

11 Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band: “Freeway to the Canyon”

12 Leslie Mendelson: “Feel No Pain”

13 Jonathan Wilson / Hannah Cohen: “Detroit or Buffalo”

14 Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks: “Day in the Sun”

15 Jimmy Herring / Circles Around the Sun: “Bird With No Name”

16 Shooter Jennings : “Maybe California”

17 Vetiver: “White Fence Round House”

18 Todd Sheaffer : “December”

19 Courtney Jaye : “Grand Island”

20 Oteil Burbridge / Nick Johnson / Steve Kimock / John Morgan Kimock / Duane Trucks : “Superhighway”

21 Britton Buchanan : “Willow Jane”

22 Kenny Roby / Amy Helm : “Too Much to Ask”

23 Bob Weir / Jay Lane & Dave Schools : “Time and Trouble”

24 J Mascis : “Death of a Dream”

25 Tim Heidecker : “The Cold and the Darkness”

26 Warren Haynes : “Free to Go”

27 Rachel Dean : “So Far Astray”

28 Steve Earle & The Dukes : “Highway Butterfly”

29 Victoria Reed : “Angel And You’re Mine”

30 Jason Crosby : “Pray Me Home”

31 Lauren Barth : “Lost Satellite”

32 Jesse Aycock : “The Losing End Again”

33 Puss N Boots: “These Days With You”

34 Tim Bluhm / Kyle Field : “Cold Waves”

35 Zephaniah Ohora / Hazeldine : “Best to Bonnie”

36 The Mattson 2 : “Let It All Begin”

37 Cass McCombs / Ross James / Joe Russo / Farmer Dave Scher / Dave Schools : “You’ll Miss It When It’s Gone”

38 Angie McKenna : “Fell on Hard Times”

39 The Allman Betts Band : “Raining Straight Down”

40 Hazy Malaze / Jena Kraus : “Soul Gets Lost”

41 Robbi Robb: “I Will Weep No More”

Foto de portada tomada del Instagram de Neal Casal Music Foundation