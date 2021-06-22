Para celebrar el 30 aniversario del álbum homónimo de Metallica, también conocido como The black album, la agrupación anunció el lanzamiento de una especial edición.

Titulada The metallica blacklist, la nueva edición de aniversario presentará a más de 50 artistas de diferentes países y géneros interpretando un cover de su canción favorita del álbum en cuestión. En la lista figuran nombres como IDLES, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Mac DeMarco y Rina Sawayama.

Por supuesto que el talento hispanohablante también se hizo presente en el festejo de Metallica incluyendo a J Balvin, Juanes, Mon Laferte, Rodrigo y Gabriela, José Madero de Pxndx y, por sorprendente que parezca, el dueto mexicano Ha*Ash.

The metallica blacklist será lanzado en plataformas digitales el próximo 10 de septiembre y hasta el primero de octubre será que se pondrá a la venta físicamente con un CD cuádruple y un vinil edición limitada. Todas las ganancias serán destinadas a la caridad, divididas entre una organización benéfica elegida por el artista invitado y la Fundación All Within My Hands de Metallica.

El anuncio del lanzamiento llegó junto con el cover que Miley Cyrus hizo de “Nothing Else Matters” en colaboración con Elton John, Chad Smith de RHCP, WATT, Yo-Yo Ma y Robert Trujillo. Escúchalo a continuación y recuerda que ya puedes pre-ordenar el disco dando click aquí.

Tracklist:

CD 1:

1. Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning

2. Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco

3. Enter Sandman – Ghost

4. Enter Sandman – Juanes

5. Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama

6. Enter Sandman – Weezer

7. Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender

8. Sad But True – Jason Isbell

9. Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX

10. Sad But True – Royal Blood

11. Sad But True – St. Vincent

12. Sad But True – White Reaper 13. Sad But True – YB

CD 2:

1. Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro

2. Holier Than Thou – The Chats

3. Holier Than Thou – OFF!

4. Holier Than Thou – PUP

5. Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor

6. The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant

7. The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police

8. The Unforgiven – Diet Cig

9. The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch

10. The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash

11. The Unforgiven – José Madero

12. The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

CD 3:

1. Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin

2. Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee

3. Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes

4. Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi

5. Don’t Tread on Else Matters – SebastiAn

6. Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man

7. Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat

8. Through the Never – The HU

9. Through the Never – Tomi Owó

10. Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers

11. Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus (feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith)

12. Nothing Else Matters – Dave Gahan

13. Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton

14. Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy

15. Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

CD 4:

1. Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit

2. Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket

3. Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette

4. Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker

5. Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton

6. Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR

7. Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas

8. The God That Failed – IDLES

9. The God That Failed – Imelda May

10. My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr

11. My Friend of Misery – Izïa

12. My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington

13. The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Foto de portada tomada del Instagram de la banda.