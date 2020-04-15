Jimmy Webb, personaje destacado de la moda y el estilismo en la escena punk de Nueva York murió este 14 de abril a los 62 años.
El conocido estilista de celebridades punk llevaba tiempo luchando contra el cáncer, el cual terminó con su vida este martes, así lo confirmó su esposa Maureen a través de redes sociales.
Webb desde 1999 formó parte de la escena punk neoyorquina primero trabajando como gerente de la tienda Trash & Vaudeville, apodada “el cielo de rock and roll” donde influyó con su estilo y conocimiento de la moda.
El 2017 pisó su propia tienda, I Need More, nombrada en honor de Iggy Pop. En la cuenta de Instagram de la tienda lo despidieron con este mensaje:
Perdimos un ángel ayer. Jimmy Webb es y siempre será amado por todos. Jimmy está uniendo a la gente incluso después de su fallecimiento. Esto es lo que él hubiera querido.
Además, otras personalidades del espectáculo y del rock como Joan Jett y Billie Joe Armstrong lo despidieron en sus propios canales recordándolo:
MESSAGE FROM IGGY: “Jimmy was a ragged ray of sunshine in a world that’s getting darker. He became close with my wife Nina and I over the years. Being close with Jimmy involved a deluge of flowers, gifts, voice mails, texts and very long telephone conversations. The flowers tended to be fantastically huge floral arrangements and the gifts invariably wrapped in pink leopard skin, spritzed with glitter and little gold stars like the kind you get in kindergarten for being a very good boy. Both in texting and long hand, Jimmy never used the cursive or any smaller case letters, everything was in full speed caps with unending exclamation points. I first heard of Jimmy from a couple of frightened co- workers at Trash and Vaudeville, the New York rock boutique he managed for years. They told me I had a stalker but Jimmy wasn’t that bad, just a relentlessly enthusiastic fan who enjoyed your fame and oddity so much he wants to be you, and why not? This is the kind of guy who you don’t think you would miss until you do and then you miss him a lot, kind of Proust in street wear, showing his asscrack. For some years now, Jimmy lived alone in a basement apartment in Murray Hill and dedicated his life to his store ‘I Need More’, and to the people he collected through that theatre and a theatre it was, and he was it’s star, gossiping, laughing, cackling but always encouraging and spotlighting what he thought was beautiful about the people and world around him. It was his dream to have a store-as-theater like this, in the tradition of let it rock, manic panic and Trash and Vaudeville, also to be somebody and he really was so, he got where he needed to go. I knew he had been battling an illness for a long time and he showed incredible stamina and pluck in the fight. This is someone whose grave will be visited with flowers, cigarettes and love. Iggy” Photo by @carltimpone/BPA
Our friend, Jimmy Webb, a legend and a St. Marks St. legend, stylist of the punks, famous and not, has passed. I’m so very sad and we’ll all miss your energetic, warm soul. The city will not be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/RI06gv8f0C
