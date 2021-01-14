Un nuevo disco tributo a Andy Gill, quien falleció el año pasado, está en camino y entre los artistas que participarán se encuentra IDLES, Warpaint y The Dandy Warhols.

El mes pasado ya se había mencionado algo del álbum e incluso se dio como adelanto un cover de “Natural’s Not In It”, cortesía de Tom Morello y Serj Tankian. Y ahora finalmente se dio el anuncio oficial del álbum, el cual ha sido titulado The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four.

Además del nombre, también se reveló el tracklist completo en el que podemos encontrar nombres de talentosos músicos como Flea y John Frusciante de Red Hot Chili Peppers, La Roux, Everything Everything y Gary Numan.

Anteriormente la viuda de Gill, Catherine Mayer, ya había lanzado un comunicado explicando que el músico planeaba realizar este disco para celebrar el 40 aniversario de Entertainment! (1979).

“Incluso en el hospital, él quería seguir trabajando en el proyecto que lo había emocionado durante más de dos años, y lo hizo, hasta cinco días antes de morir”, comentó Mayer.

The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four verá luz el próximo 14 de mayo y ya puedes pre-ordenarlo dando click aquí.

Tracklist:

Vinyl One, Side A

1. IDLES – Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Tom Morello & Serj Tankian – Natural’s Not in It (USA)

3. Helmet – In the Ditch (USA)

4. 3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins – Where the Nightingale Sings (UK)

5. Hotei – To Hell With Poverty (Japan)

Vinyl One, Side B

1. Gary Numan – Love Like Anthrax (UK)

2. Gail Ann Dorsey – We Live as We Dream, Alone (USA)

3. Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Germany)

4. LoneLady – Not Great Men (UK)

5. JJ Sterry – 5.45 (UK)

Vinyl Two, Side C

1. La Roux – Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Everything Everything – Natural’s Not in It (UK)

3. Dado Villa-Lobos – Return the Gift (Brazil)

4. The Dandy Warhols – What We All Want (USA)

5. Warpaint – Paralysed (USA)

Vinyl Two, Side D

1. Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men (USA)

2. The Sounds – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Sweden)

3. Hardcore Raver in Tears – Last Mile** (China)

4. Killing Joke x Gang of Four – Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub) (UK)

5. Sekar Melati – Not Great Men (live version) (Japan)

Fotos de portada vía Facebook IDLES / Facebook Gang Of Four / Facebook Warpaint.