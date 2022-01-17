El estreno de la segunda temporada de Euphoria nos tiene a todos vueltos locos y, por supuesto, llenos de glitter y actitud. La serie protagonizada por Zendaya se ha ganado el corazón de miles por diversos puntos y uno muy importante ha sido la música.
Es por eso que hemos enlistado aquí las canciones que se encargaron de musicalizar el primer episodio de la segunda temporada de Euphoria. Como sabrás, cada domingo se liberará un nuevo capítulo y confirme vaya sucediendo, nosotros iremos actualizando la lista.
Así que échale un visto a los tracks para que armes una muy buena playlist:
– Episodio 1 (Trying to get to heaven before they close the door)
1. “I want action” – Poison
2. “Nate growing up” – Labrinth
3. “(I just) Died in your arms” – Cutting Crew
4. “The lake” – Labrinth
5. “Hypnotize” – The Notorious B.I.G.
6. “Hit ‘em up” – 2Pac
7. “Party up” – DMX
8. “Right down the line” – Gerry Rafferty
9. “Dirty work” – Steely Dan
10. “Dead of the night” – Orville Peck
11. “DIRT” – B.o.B.
12. “MADONNA” – Tarik
13. “Don’t be cruel” – Billy Swan
14. “Uhuh yeah” – G.L.A.M. & colbie
15. “4, 5, 6” – Big Mali
16. “Back that azz up” – Juvenile ft. Lil Wayne & Minnie Fresh
– Episodio 2 (Out of touch)
1. “Blue monk” – Thelonious Monk
2. “Live or die” – Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan
3. “Come rain or come shine” – Judy Garland
4. “Do what you want, be what you are” – Daryl Hall & John Oates
5. “Haunted” – Laura Les
6. “Right down the line” – Gerry Rafferty
7. “She brings the rain” – Can
8. “Return of the mack” – Mark Morrison
9. “Outlast” – Dueling Experts, Joell Ortiz
10. “Seaside_demo” – SEB
11. “Hennythings possible” – Vintage Lee
12. “WTF Are we talking for” – Labrinth