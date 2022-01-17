Lost your password?
Home

El estreno de la segunda temporada de Euphoria nos tiene a todos vueltos locos y, por supuesto, llenos de glitter y actitud. La serie protagonizada por Zendaya se ha ganado el corazón de miles por diversos puntos y uno muy importante ha sido la música.

Es por eso que hemos enlistado aquí las canciones que se encargaron de musicalizar el primer episodio de la segunda temporada de Euphoria. Como sabrás, cada domingo se liberará un nuevo capítulo y confirme vaya sucediendo, nosotros iremos actualizando la lista.

euphoria-segunda-temporada-soundtrack-canciones-1

Vía Instagram Euphoria

Así que échale un visto a los tracks para que armes una muy buena playlist:

– Episodio 1 (Trying to get to heaven before they close the door)

1. “I want action” – Poison

2. “Nate growing up” – Labrinth

3. “(I just) Died in your arms” – Cutting Crew

4. “The lake” – Labrinth

5. “Hypnotize” – The Notorious B.I.G.

6. “Hit ‘em up” – 2Pac

7. “Party up” – DMX

8. “Right down the line” – Gerry Rafferty

9. “Dirty work” – Steely Dan

10. “Dead of the night” – Orville Peck

11. “DIRT” – B.o.B.

12. “MADONNA” – Tarik

13. “Don’t be cruel” – Billy Swan

14. “Uhuh yeah” – G.L.A.M. & colbie

15. “4, 5, 6” – Big Mali

16. “Back that azz up” – Juvenile ft. Lil Wayne & Minnie Fresh

– Episodio 2 (Out of touch)

1. “Blue monk” – Thelonious Monk

2. “Live or die” – Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan

3. “Come rain or come shine” – Judy Garland

4. “Do what you want, be what you are” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

5. “Haunted” – Laura Les

6. “Right down the line” – Gerry Rafferty

7. “She brings the rain” – Can

8. “Return of the mack” – Mark Morrison

9. “Outlast” – Dueling Experts, Joell Ortiz

10. “Seaside_demo” – SEB

11. “Hennythings possible” – Vintage Lee

12. “WTF Are we talking for” – Labrinth

Foto de portada tomada del Instagram de la serie.
‘EUPHORIA’ REGRESA MÁS INTENSA QUE NUNCA: MIRA EL TRÁILER OFICIAL
   