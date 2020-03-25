La cantante francesa Christine and the Queens hizo un cover a su canción Blinding Lights como parte de su participación en la campaña #TogetherAtHome organizada por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y Global Citizen.
Tal parece que no habrá día sin que tengamos una noticia que tenga que ver con The Weeknd y es que recordemos que el viernes pasado el cantante editó su álbum After Hours.
La transmisión la hizo ayer pero la dejó en sus redes sociales para que podamos disfrutar de su gran voz con este tema top del nuevo disco del Abel Tesfaye.
Escúchalo acá abajo:
I thought it’d be nice to share with you this @theweeknd cover I just worked on, because I guess I can’t help it, on a stage or everywhere else I can push the furniture 🙂 Thank you @glblctzn and @who for inviting me to perform live yesterday for the #togetherathome series. Love you all and let’s stay in touch #ensembleàlamaison ps : the shoes are having a STRONG moment in the comments so I have to tag @rogervivier
Te dejamos también el enlace a Facebook por si no tienes Instagram o eres más de la red social de Zuckerberg.
Durante su participación en #TogetherAtHome también interpretó sus canciones People, I’ll Been Sad y Mountains.
Héloïse Letissier, nombre real de la cantante lanzó su nuevo EP La La Vita Nuova hace unas semanas. De igual modo, The Weeknd editó la edición Deluxe de su último lanzamiento.
La fotografía de portada fue tomada de la página de Facebook de la cantante.