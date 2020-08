View this post on Instagram

Just Announced: Dinosaur Jr. will play two limited capacity socially distanced outdoor shows! Sept 11 – Twilight Concerts on the Farm – South Farms, Morris, CT Sept 12 – Drive In Live – Cheshire Fairgrounds, Swanzey, NH Tickets on sale Friday 10am EDT @ Dinosaurjr.com. For more on guidelines, protocol, & FAQ, visit the venue sites – links in stories.