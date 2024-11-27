Revista Marvin

Café Marvin y la melancolía como resistencia con Yara Asmar

Café Marvin y la melancolía como resistencia con Yara Asmar

Nuevo LP de la libanesa Yara Asmar. Stuttering Music es una obra completa de ambient que combina magistralmente lo analógico y digital.

La última parcela humana que las bombas destruyen es la imaginación, la primera es el sentir, y la combinación de ambas produce la melancolía de un tiempo mejor.

Yara Asmar es video creadora, curadora, titiritera, compositora, productora, acordeonista … produce su obra en su natal y bombardeado en estos momentos Beirut.

Su último trabajo es Stuttering Music donde su acordeón emite lamentos quebrados pero contenidos por el minimalismo del género ambient. El disco es un refugio sensible en tiempos voraces.

El metalófono que reverbera de manera catedralicia recuerda al oyente que el tránsito al placer, de darse, será doloroso, dejará una imborrable huella.

En Stuttering Music las construcciones humanas, los edificios particularmente son la metáfora plausible de la destrucción frente a la armonía que Asmar añora.

Since you left they’ve continued building the city. 

There is a new theater, 

Bigger than the old one. 

In the library, they hang your two hats 

And the coffee machine still brews the coffee (when there is electricity) 

And people still drink it. 

A couple had their first kiss by the Jesuit garden and 

There is a parking lot now where the building collapsed a few years ago. 

You’d think the city would be less than it was once you’ve left it but 

It’s more of the same 

And maybe even 

Too much of it.

Asmar ha publicado cinco discos siendo su primer trabajo Home Recordings 2018-2021 del 2022.

Auditorio BB