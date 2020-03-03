De manera oficial, los BAFTA Game Awards 2020 han presentado la lista completa de nominados de este 2020. Entre ellos destacan varios títulos con más de 10 nominaciones cada uno, liderando las listas de nominados.
Como cada año, los BAFTA Game Awards revelado su lista entera de nominados de este 2020. Ahora, con 9 nuevas categorías, la premiación se expande a nuevos horizontes que muy pocas veces eran reconocidas en el mundo del gaming.
Como era de esperarse, el juego de Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding y Control, los cuales lideran las nominaciones sumando once a su favor. Otros juegos que suman gran numero de nominaciones son Disco Elysium con 7, le siguen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Life is Strange 2 y Outer Wilds con 5 menciones cada un0, y Knights and Bikes, Untitled Goose Game y Luigi’s Mansion 3 con 4 nominaciones.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
MEJOR JUEGO
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic
MEJOR ACTOR O ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Gears 5 – Laura Bailey como Kait Diaz
Control – Courtney Hope como Jesse Faden
Telling Lies – Logan Marshall-Green como David
Life Is Strange 2 – Martin como Sean Diaz
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Barry Sloane como Capitán Prince
Death Stranding – Norman Reedus como Sam
MEJOR ACTOR O ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Life Is Strange 2 – Jolene Andersen como Karen Reynolds
Life Is Strange 2 – Bartholomew como Cassidy
Death Stranding – Troy Baker como Higgs
Death Stranding – Lea Seydoux como Fragile
Control – Martti Suosalo como Ahti the Janitor
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – Ayisha Issa como Fliss
MEJOR JUEGO BRITÁNICO
Dirt Rally 2.0 – Codemasters/Codemasters
Heaven’s Vault – inkle/inkle
Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
Observation – No Code/Devolver Digital
Planet Zoo – Frontier Developments
Total War: Three Kingdoms – The Creative Assembly/SEGA
MEJOR PROPIEDAD ORIGINAL
Baba Is You – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software/2K
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two – Other Tales Interactive
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
MEJOR JUEGO MÁS ALLÁ DE ENTRETENIMIENTO
Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – Firaxis/2K
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Kind Words – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
Life Is Strange 2 – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
Neo Cab – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
Concrete Genie – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo
Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic
Vacation Simulator – Owlchemy Labs
Wattam – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
MEJOR JUEGO EN EVOLUCIÓN
Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Destiny 2 – Bungie
Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers – Square Enix
Fortnite – Epic Games
No Man’s Sky: Beyond – Hello Games
Path of Exile – Grding Gear Games
MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT
Ape Out – Devolver Digital
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Katana Zero – Askiisoft/Devolver Digita
Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
Manifold Garden – William Chyr Studio
MEJOR DISEÑO
Baba Is You – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
Wattam – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
MEJOR LOGRO TÉCNICO
A Plague Tale: Innocence – Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Metro Exodus – 4A Games/Deep Silver
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
MEJOR NARRATIVA
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Life Is Strange 2 – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Nintendo/Gresso
Wattam – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
MEJOR LOGRO DE AUDIO
Ape Out – Devolver Digital
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic
MEJOR LOGRO ARTÍSTICO
Concrete Genie – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Disco Elysium – ZA/UM
Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
MEJOR ANIMACIÓN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision
Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game
Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo
Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision
MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL (VOTADO POR EL PÚBLICO)
Assemble With Care – Ustwo
Call of Duty: Mobile – Timi Studios/Activision
Dead Man’s Phone – Electric Noir Studios
Pokémon Go – Niantic/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Tangle Tower – SFB Games
What The Golf? – Triband