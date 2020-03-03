De manera oficial, los BAFTA Game Awards 2020 han presentado la lista completa de nominados de este 2020. Entre ellos destacan varios títulos con más de 10 nominaciones cada uno, liderando las listas de nominados.

Como cada año, los BAFTA Game Awards revelado su lista entera de nominados de este 2020. Ahora, con 9 nuevas categorías, la premiación se expande a nuevos horizontes que muy pocas veces eran reconocidas en el mundo del gaming.

Como era de esperarse, el juego de Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding y Control, los cuales lideran las nominaciones sumando once a su favor. Otros juegos que suman gran numero de nominaciones son Disco Elysium con 7, le siguen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Life is Strange 2 y Outer Wilds con 5 menciones cada un0, y Knights and Bikes, Untitled Goose Game y Luigi’s Mansion 3 con 4 nominaciones.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados:

MEJOR JUEGO

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game

Disco Elysium – ZA/UM

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo

Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision

Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic

MEJOR ACTOR O ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Gears 5 – Laura Bailey como Kait Diaz

Control – Courtney Hope como Jesse Faden

Telling Lies – Logan Marshall-Green como David

Life Is Strange 2 – Martin como Sean Diaz

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Barry Sloane como Capitán Prince

Death Stranding – Norman Reedus como Sam

MEJOR ACTOR O ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Life Is Strange 2 – Jolene Andersen como Karen Reynolds

Life Is Strange 2 – Bartholomew como Cassidy

Death Stranding – Troy Baker como Higgs

Death Stranding – Lea Seydoux como Fragile

Control – Martti Suosalo como Ahti the Janitor

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – Ayisha Issa como Fliss

MEJOR JUEGO BRITÁNICO

Dirt Rally 2.0 – Codemasters/Codemasters

Heaven’s Vault – inkle/inkle

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Observation – No Code/Devolver Digital

Planet Zoo – Frontier Developments

Total War: Three Kingdoms – The Creative Assembly/SEGA

MEJOR PROPIEDAD ORIGINAL

Baba Is You – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium – ZA/UM

Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software/2K

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two – Other Tales Interactive

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

MEJOR JUEGO MÁS ALLÁ DE ENTRETENIMIENTO

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – Firaxis/2K

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Kind Words – Popcannibal/Popcannibal

Life Is Strange 2 – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

Neo Cab – Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games

Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

Concrete Genie – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo

Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic

Vacation Simulator – Owlchemy Labs

Wattam – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

MEJOR JUEGO EN EVOLUCIÓN

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Destiny 2 – Bungie

Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers – Square Enix

Fortnite – Epic Games

No Man’s Sky: Beyond – Hello Games

Path of Exile – Grding Gear Games

MEJOR JUEGO DEBUT

Ape Out – Devolver Digital

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium – ZA/UM

Katana Zero – Askiisoft/Devolver Digita

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Manifold Garden – William Chyr Studio

MEJOR DISEÑO

Baba Is You – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game

Disco Elysium – ZA/UM

Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision

Wattam – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

MEJOR LOGRO TÉCNICO

A Plague Tale: Innocence – Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Metro Exodus – 4A Games/Deep Silver

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision

MEJOR NARRATIVA

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game

Disco Elysium – ZA/UM

Life Is Strange 2 – Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

The Outer Worlds – Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium – ZA/UM

Outer Wilds – Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Nintendo/Gresso

Wattam – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

MEJOR LOGRO DE AUDIO

Ape Out – Devolver Digital

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Untitled Goose Game – House House/Panic

MEJOR LOGRO ARTÍSTICO

Concrete Genie – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Disco Elysium – ZA/UM

Knights and Bikes – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

MEJOR ANIMACIÓN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Infinity Ward/Activision

Control – Remedy Entertainment/505 Game

Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Next Level Games/Nintendo

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – FromSoftware/Activision

MEJOR JUEGO MÓVIL (VOTADO POR EL PÚBLICO)

Assemble With Care – Ustwo

Call of Duty: Mobile – Timi Studios/Activision

Dead Man’s Phone – Electric Noir Studios

Pokémon Go – Niantic/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

Tangle Tower – SFB Games

What The Golf? – Triband