Este año se estrenará un nuevo álbum triple compilatorio de Amy Winehouse At The BBC, como extensión de la box set del mismo nombre lanzada en 2012.
El nuevo material incluirá el audio de “A Tribute To Amy Winehouse” de Jools Holland y algunas actuaciones de la cantante curadas por la emisora, siendo esta la primera vez que ambas cosas se ponen disponibles.
The BBC One Sessions Live At Portchester Hall también es una de las novedades que formarán parte de esta extensión, la cual llegará el próximo 7 de mayo a través de UMC / Island como un 3xCD y un 3xLP.
Este lanzamiento también contendrá una exclusiva litografía enumerada a mano y ya puedes pre-ordenarlo dando click aquí.
Tracklist Amy Winehouse At The BBC:
DISC ONE – A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland
01. Stronger Than Me
02. Take The Box
03. Teach Me Tonight feat. Jools Holland
04. Rehab
05. Tenderly feat. Jools Holland
06. Tears Dry On Their Own
07. Monkey Man feat. Jools Holland
08. I Heard It Through The Grapevine feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland
09. Don’t Go To Strangers feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland
10. Love Is A Losing Game
DISC TWO – The BBC Sessions
01. Know You Now (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)
02. Fuck Me Pumps (T In The Park 2004)
03. In My Bed (T In The Park 2004)
04. October Song (T In The Park 2004)
05. Rehab (Pete Mitchell 2006)
06. You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)
07. Just Friends (Big Band Special 2009)
08. Love Is A Losing Game (Jools Holland 2009)
09. Tears Dry On Their Own (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)
10. Best Friends, Right? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)
11. I Should Care (The Stables 2004)
12. Lullaby Of Birdland (The Stables 2004)
13. Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)
14. To Know Him Is To Love Him (Pete Mitchell 2006)
DISC THREE – Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall
01. Know You Now
02. Tears Dry On Their Own
03. You Know I’m No Good
04. Just Friends
05. He Can Only Hold Her
06. I Heard Love Is Blind
07. Rehab
08. Take the Box
09. Some Unholy War
10. Back To Black
11. Valerie
12. Addicted
13. Me & Mr Jones
14. Monkey Man