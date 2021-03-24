Este año se estrenará un nuevo álbum triple compilatorio de Amy Winehouse At The BBC, como extensión de la box set del mismo nombre lanzada en 2012.

El nuevo material incluirá el audio de “A Tribute To Amy Winehouse” de Jools Holland y algunas actuaciones de la cantante curadas por la emisora, siendo esta la primera vez que ambas cosas se ponen disponibles.

The BBC One Sessions Live At Portchester Hall también es una de las novedades que formarán parte de esta extensión, la cual llegará el próximo 7 de mayo a través de UMC / Island como un 3xCD y un 3xLP.

Este lanzamiento también contendrá una exclusiva litografía enumerada a mano y ya puedes pre-ordenarlo dando click aquí.

Tracklist Amy Winehouse At The BBC:

DISC ONE – A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland

01. Stronger Than Me

02. Take The Box

03. Teach Me Tonight feat. Jools Holland

04. Rehab

05. Tenderly feat. Jools Holland

06. Tears Dry On Their Own

07. Monkey Man feat. Jools Holland

08. I Heard It Through The Grapevine feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

09. Don’t Go To Strangers feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

10. Love Is A Losing Game

DISC TWO – The BBC Sessions

01. Know You Now (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

02. Fuck Me Pumps (T In The Park 2004)

03. In My Bed (T In The Park 2004)

04. October Song (T In The Park 2004)

05. Rehab (Pete Mitchell 2006)

06. You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

07. Just Friends (Big Band Special 2009)

08. Love Is A Losing Game (Jools Holland 2009)

09. Tears Dry On Their Own (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

10. Best Friends, Right? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

11. I Should Care (The Stables 2004)

12. Lullaby Of Birdland (The Stables 2004)

13. Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

14. To Know Him Is To Love Him (Pete Mitchell 2006)

DISC THREE – Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall

01. Know You Now

02. Tears Dry On Their Own

03. You Know I’m No Good

04. Just Friends

05. He Can Only Hold Her

06. I Heard Love Is Blind

07. Rehab

08. Take the Box

09. Some Unholy War

10. Back To Black

11. Valerie

12. Addicted

13. Me & Mr Jones

14. Monkey Man

Foto de portada tomada del Facebook de la cantante.