Khun Fluff es Sunju Hargum, un productor basado en Bangkok. A finales del 2020 publicó วิญญาณ, un track de ambient y spoken word en forma de gotas musicales que caen sobre el cerebro pausadamente.

Con la colaboración de Chucheewa recitando las líneas de un poema del tailandés Angkarn Kalayanapong.

Recientemente se ha publicado un remix, pero sin duda esta obra de apenas unos meses es mas interesante por su estructura musical y el efecto vigorizante de unos versos que invitan a reclamar al yo como parte de la vida.

“I covered myself with the sky, for warmth

Late night I ate starlight, to nourish

Yawning dusk dewdrops, to drink

Poetry pours out at dawn, forever more.

My heart bestowed to, haunted cemeteries

My grace flown to, dreamed skies

Sought divinity in heavens, back to Earth

Caressing sanded reeds, for the world’s joy.

Composing poetry for sake, of the soul

Amidst time’s turbulent, strong waves

Our life is but short, and fleeting

But the heart rebels bright, ‘til the end of days.”

Se publicó solo en versión digital y cassete por la disquera psy Siamese Twins.