5+ month studio bender continues. Thank you to everyone who has reached out about folklore….so glad you're enjoying it as much as I do. Still feels surreal to me. Profoundly grateful to have time and space to work and finish things — and so thankful for the many friends contributing to that music and this new @bigredmachineadjv music — everything feels related. I can't wait to share it with you. (Our working titles will change! And sorry to be coy 🙂